Edmonton man gets no parole for 16 years for 'execution-style' murder

For his "execution-style killing" of a 25-year-old man outside a strip club in the ByWard Market three years ago, Anas Mujber won't be able to apply for parole for 16 years of his 25-year sentence, a Superior Court justice has ruled.

Justice Ronald Laliberté recounted that two separate groups of friends flashed Crips and Bloods gang signs with their fingers inside a ByWard Market strip club the night of the murder in April 2019, and a scuffle later broke out between them on the street outside.

As Emilio Jimenez tried to flee, Mujber, then 24 years old and residing in Edmonton, Alta., walked up to him and shot him three times at close range. The killer then fled the scene, ditched his gun on a busy downtown street for a passerby to find, and was arrested by police following a high-speed vehicular pursuit and foot pursuit.

Jimenez "did not pose a threat to anyone," Laliberté told court, and was "outnumbered and unarmed" when he was shot.

"This homicide certainly has traits of an execution-style killing," he said.

An Ottawa police car sits on York Street in the ByWard Market on April 18, 2019. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Crown wanted 20 years of parole ineligibility, defence sought 13

After a seven-week trial in an Ottawa courtroom last year, an 11-member jury found Mujber guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 12.

The offence carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment — 25 years — but a judge must decide how long an offender must wait before they can apply for parole.

Crown prosecutors Jon Fuller and Kerry McVey had sought 20 years of parole ineligibility, while defence lawyers Mark Ertel and Sarah Ahsan had argued 13 years of parole ineligibility would be more appropriate.

Laliberté made his decision after listening to emotional victim impact statements from Jimenez's family, a statement from Mujber, and to sentencing submissions from the Crown and defence earlier this month.

A hard life

Mujber, now 27, had a difficult family history, Laliberté told court. His father was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Mujber and his brother were exposed to disorder in the home, including physical fights.

By the time he entered Grade 8, Mujber was getting into fights three or four times a week at school. He stopped going to school altogether in 2011 and lived alone in Ottawa with his brother after his mother moved to Libya and his father moved to Toronto.

A psychiatric report found that Mujber suffers from PTSD, antisocial personality disorder, and substance use disorders.

Laliberté said while his circumstances were difficult, there wasn't much evidence to say that led to the shooting.

The use of a gun in such a public place was also a serious aggravating factor in a city grappling with gun violence, he added.

Mujber must also submit to a DNA order, Laliberté ruled, and is barred from possessing weapons for life.