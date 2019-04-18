'Evil has no reason ... it just is': Murder victim's relatives make emotional statements

Since the murder of her son, Holly Von Michalofski has been asking herself why.

"I kept asking and searching, but evil has no reason. It needs no purpose to get out of bed in the morning. It just is," she wrote in an emotional victim impact statement read aloud by a Crown attorney on her behalf Tuesday.

Anas Mujber of Edmonton shot 25-year-old Emilio Jimenez three times at close range outside a strip club in the ByWard Market in April 2019, after a fight broke out between two separate groups of friends. The entire incident was caught on video, which was played during Mujber's trial.

Jimenez was trying to flee after being punched when Mujber fired the shots that killed him. Mujber then fled the scene, ditched his gun on a downtown street and was arrested by police following a pursuit.

After a seven-week trial in an Ottawa Superior courtroom last year, an 11-member jury found Mujber guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 12.

The court must send a strong denunciatory message as it relates to senseless gun violence,​​​​​. — Crown prosecutor Kerry McVey

Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment, but a judge must decide how long an offender must wait before they can apply for parole.

On Tuesday, Justice Ronald Laliberté listened to emotional victim impact statements from Jimenez's family, a remorseful statement from Mujber, and to sentencing submissions from the Crown and defence.

Crown seeks 20 years of parole ineligibility, defence seeks 13

Crown prosecutors Jon Fuller and Kerry McVey are seeking 20 years of parole ineligibility.

There's more to Mr. Mujber than what happened on that night. — Defence lawyer Mark Ertel

McVey argued Mujber had a criminal history, left a loaded handgun on a downtown street when he fled the murder scene, led police on a high-speed chase that put the public at risk, and did not suffer from any mental illness that clouded his judgment.

And most aggravatingly, Mujber was on a $10,000 bail for drug and gun charges when he shot Jimenez with a prohibited weapon, violating his bail, she said.

"The message from this court needs to be profound on that issue. The court must send a strong denunciatory message as it relates to senseless gun violence," McVey told court.

Emilio Jimenez, 25, was killed early in the morning of April 18, 2019. (Facebook)

Defence lawyers Mark Ertel and Sarah Ahsan argued 13 years of parole ineligibility would be more appropriate in this case. Ertel argued that Mujber has the support of his family and has taken some courses while in custody. He also suffers from PTSD and substance abuse issues that, if treated, could help mitigate any future risk to the public.

"There's more to Mr. Mujber than what happened on that night," he said.

Ertel also told court it's unfortunate that the media and the public look at the parole ineligibility number and assume a convicted murderer will be back on the street as soon as that time is up. It's wrong, misleading, and affects the reputation of the justice system, he said.

'His infectious laugh will no longer be heard'

Jimenez's step-father, Brian Meech, broke down as he read his victim impact statement in court Tuesday.

"The hardest part of this whole process is coming to terms with the fact that [Jimenez] is no longer with us, that his infectious laugh will no longer be heard, his smile not seen, his quick wit not experienced, his presence not felt. It was a cowardly, evil, brutal act that took [his] life for no reason," Meech said.

The Crown read a statement from Jimenez's partner and mother of their young son, Courtney Villeneuve, who wrote she's still haunted by the cries and screams of his sister, Rudie Jimenez, who called Villeneuve to let her know Jimenez was dead. "I hear them daily," she wrote.

Life will never be the same. — Rudie Jimenez

And sitting her then five-year-old son down to break the news, when she could barely hold herself together, "will forever be one of the hardest things I have ever had to do."

"I am left here to pick up the pieces when I am not even in one piece, left here to carry the weight for me and our son when it was supposed to be us together," Villeneuve wrote.

Rudie Jimenez wrote in a statement read by the Crown that Milli — as he was called by the family — wasn't afraid of anything, lived big and laughed hard.

"Life will never be the same. It can't be. Our grief is the reminder of how fiercely we loved him, and how bravely we will carry on," she wrote.

"His presence is missed, his soul is irreplaceable, but his spirit finds us when we need it the most. We are not victims. We are warriors. I know that even on our darkest days, we will rise with the grace he taught us."

'Terribly, sincerely and wholeheartedly sorry,' Mujber tells court

To close out the day's proceedings, Mujber stood up in the prisoner's box to read a letter he wrote to Jimenez's family.

"I stand here today with no excuses," he said. "Because of my actions, a son has lost his father, a mother and father have lost their son, siblings have lost their brother, and the mother of his child has to go through the hardships of raising a child alone."

This scene near the intersection of York and Cumberland streets is a few blocks east of where Jimenez was found. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

He finds it hard to look at himself in the mirror, he said. He failed as a human being and Canadian citizen, and he failed the expectations of his family and religion.

"I want you all to know that I am terribly, sincerely and wholeheartedly sorry. I will never forget your faces, and the pain and grief I have caused," he said.

"I make a promise to all of you, and especially to Emilio, that any positive changes I make in my life, I will dedicate to his memory."

A relative of Mujber sitting in the gallery close to the prisoner's box hung her head and wept as he spoke.

Justice Laliberté will rule on Mujber's parole eligibility on April 27.