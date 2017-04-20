CBC News ·

It's been a remarkable journey for an Ottawa police officer who, four years ago, had little knowledge of Indigenous history and the systemic discrimination Indigenous people have experienced.

In 2016, Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar posted racist comments online about the death of Inuk artist Annie Potoogook. "Much of the Aboriginal population in Canada is just satisfied being alcohol or drug abusers," Hrnchiar wrote at one point.

The man who called him out on the racist comments was Veldon Coburn, a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, and the adopted father of Pootoogook's daughter, Napachie.

I'm very embarrassed and saddened to think that I ever was in that place. - Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar

Coburn exposed the comments online, and shortly after Hrnchiar was charged with discreditable conduct and demoted for three months. He pleaded guilty and underwent sensitivity training.

"It was really a big awakening for me," Hrnchiar said.

On Wednesday, both Hrnchiar and Coburn spoke with Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan.

Owning up to his mistakes

Hrnchiar took action to correct his lack of knowledge about the history of Canada's Indigenous people, actively seeking opportunities to learn more by putting himself in direct contact with Indigenous communities.

Something else positive came out of the experience: Coburn and Hrnchiar became friends. After Hrnchiar's disciplinary hearing, Coburn sent him a letter and a gift — a custom steak knife made by an Indigenous West Coast craftsman.

"There's something kindred about how Chris owned up to it," Coburn said. He wanted Hrnchiar to know "it's OK with me, it's OK with our family here."

In the four years that have elapsed, Hrnchair has met with Inuit elders and youth in Ottawa, and has taken part in workshops with The Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre. He also went to Igloolik in Nunavut to work on an investigation.

"The most powerful thing for me was just being in that type of community," Hrnchiar said. "Seeing it firsthand."

He also visited the St. Eugene resort near Cranbrook, B.C., a former residential school now home to memorials and a graveyard, where he learned about the site's history.

A better human

Hrnchiar said with a lot of help from Coburn and others, and a lot of self-reflection, he feels like he's become a different person from the one who made those racist remarks four years ago.

"I'm very embarrassed and saddened to think that I ever was in that place," he said.

Looking back, Hrnchiar said he was "ignorant about a lot of issues and people in my own country," particularly "not knowing the struggle of Indigenous people in Canada."

The experience has helped him feel like he's a "better father, a better husband, just a better human being in my community."

As for how we can all become better human beings in our own communities, Coburn had this advice: "Ask people just to lay down their arms and stop fighting. Let's listen to one another."

"We're all a community," Hrnchiar wholeheartedly agreed.