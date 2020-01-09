Queen's student killed in Iran plane crash

A Queen's University student is among the dead in Wednesday's Ukraine International Airlines crash in Tehran, the Kingston, Ont., school has confirmed.

"Having just received new information, it is with great sadness that I must now convey that one of our undergraduate students has perished in the plane crash tragedy in Iran," said Patrick Deane, principal and vice-chancellor at the school, in a release Thursday afternoon.

The student, Amir Moradi, was enrolled in the faculty of arts and science.

Amir Moradi was a Queen's University student. The school confirmed Thursday the student died in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran. (Amir Moradi/Facebook)

"We offer our condolences to the student's family and friends and to all the members of our community mourning loved ones and colleagues," Deane said.

A friend of Amir Moradi's family, Babak Bayat, told CBC Moradi was studying science and had hoped to become a doctor.

Queen's has lowered flags on campus to half-mast and has counselling services available for students. The school is urging everyone on campus to support people who were affected by the crash.