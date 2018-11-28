Man pleads guilty to impaired driving in death of Gatineau woman

A Blainville, Que., man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a 2016 crash on Highway 50 that killed a 24-year old Gatineau woman.

Amina-Sara Belahbib died when two vehicles collided head-on near Buckingham, Que., early on the morning of Nov. 13, 2016.

The force of the crash threw Belahbib, who was returning from a wedding with her mother and brother, from the backseat of the westbound vehicle.

She was pronounced dead from her injuries. Her mother and brother were also hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Belahbib died in this crash on Highway 50 in west Quebec on Nov. 13, 2016. (Stef Beaudoin/Radio-Canada)

3 years behind bars

François Castonguay Danis, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, was sentenced to three years in prison after entering his plea Wednesday.

He will also be barred from driving for three years after completing his sentence, the judge ruled.

The collision occurred on an unlit two-lane stretch of highway between Buckingham and Lochaber, Que., that had no median or separator.