Amilcar 'fully committed' to OC Transpo, denies reports of Boston job interest

Renée Amilcar says she is "fully committed" to OC Transpo, responding to a U.S. news story that she was a contender for the top transit job in Boston.

Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said in a statement Friday evening she has not been contacted by any American public transit agencies for potential job opportunities.

On Friday afternoon, a news story by CBS-affiliate WBZ-TV News stated that Amilcar is a "top-tier candidate" to head Boston's public transit system. The story did not name any sources.

Amilcar said she returned Friday evening from a conference in Europe for the International Association of Public Transport to news of the U.S. story spreading in Ottawa.

"The OC Transpo team is remarkable, and I'm very proud of the work we do," she said.

Amilcar was named general manager of OC Transpo just 18 months ago, and since then has dealt with LRT problems, the fall-out of the LRT public inquiry and a penny-pinching transit budget for 2023.

Last month, Amilcar found herself repeatedly insisting that the Confederation Line was safe to ride after a Transportation Safety Board report that Issues that caused a LRT derailment still "pose a risk to safety."

Before coming to Ottawa, Amilcar was the executive director of Montreal's transit system. She's also involved with the international transit association, and was named the organization's president this week.