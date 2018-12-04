He started powerlifting in his 40s. Now he's world champ

When Elliot Wuorinen took up powerlifting three years ago, his wife called it a midlife crisis — but now the Kingston-area man is a world champion.

The 43-year-old father of three from Amherstview, Ont., competed at the World Powerlifting Congress World Championships last month in Florida against 500 competitors from 35 countries.

He hoisted 524 pounds in the squat competition, 320 pounds in the bench press and 545 pounds in the deadlift to win his weight class and age group.

"It's an amazing feeling to give something 110 per cent," Wuorinen told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"It's been a long year of hard training [and] trying to avoid injury."

Wuorinen competed in the 40-to-45-year-old masters division in the 198-pound weight class.

He works full time as a project manager at an engineering company and has three children aged 12, 11 and eight.

He decided to start weight lifting in order to deal with stress and work toward a goal.

Eventually, he said, he realized he had a hidden talent.

"I started to break a few records and people started to say 'You need to do this more,'" he said.

Elliot Wuorinen, a father of three from Amherstview, Ont., took part in the World Powerlifting Congress World Championships. (Supplied )

When Wuorinen finds the time, he trains at his local gym early on weekends or late at night.

"I like being a good role model for my kids because it shows them that if you put your mind to something, and you put the hard work in, then you know great things can happen," he said.

"They usually come and watch the meet."

Wuorinen said he is taking the rest of the year off before he decides what to do next season.