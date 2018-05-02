U.S. Army officer stationed in Ottawa among Ethiopian Airlines crash dead
Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis was in Ottawa on a military exchange program
An American army captain on a military exchange in Ottawa was killed in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy.
The March 10 crash killed all 157 passengers and crew on board, including 18 Canadians.
Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis was a 14-year U.S. Army veteran assigned to the Canadian Joint Operations Command and was in Africa on personal travel.
Lewis is now the fourth person with recent Ottawa connections to have died in the crash, alongside Carleton University professor Pius Adesanmi and United Nations workers StéphanieLacroix and Jessica Hyba.
- Ottawa professor's death in Ethiopian Airlines crash 'crippling loss' to university
- Ottawa's Jessica Hyba killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- Stéphanie Lacroix 3rd victim of plane crash linked to Ottawa
"Antoine was originally from Illinois and served almost 14 years in the U.S. Army, both in the United States and overseas," said United States Ambassador Kelly Craft in a statement.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Antoine's family and the families of all who perished on the flight. He will be deeply missed by both his American and Canadian colleagues."
Flags at the American embassy in Ottawa and consulates across Canada have been ordered to half-mast by the ambassador.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.