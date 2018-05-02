Skip to Main Content
U.S. Army officer stationed in Ottawa among Ethiopian Airlines crash dead

An American army captain on a military exchange in Ottawa is among the dead in the Ethiopian Airlines crash according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy.

Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis was in Ottawa on a military exchange program

The U.S. Embassy announced that Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis, who was on a military exchange with Canadian Joint Operations Command, died in in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, 2019. (Emily Chung/CBC)

An American army captain on a military exchange in Ottawa was killed in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy.

The March 10 crash killed all 157 passengers and crew on board, including 18 Canadians.

Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis was a 14-year U.S. Army veteran assigned to the Canadian Joint Operations Command and was in Africa on personal travel.

Lewis is now the fourth person with recent Ottawa connections to have died in the crash, alongside Carleton University professor Pius Adesanmi and United Nations workers StéphanieLacroix and Jessica Hyba.

"Antoine was originally from Illinois and served almost 14 years in the U.S. Army, both in the United States and overseas," said United States Ambassador Kelly Craft in a statement.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Antoine's family and the families of all who perished on the flight.  He will be deeply missed by both his American and Canadian colleagues."

Flags at the American embassy in Ottawa and consulates across Canada have been ordered to half-mast by the ambassador.

