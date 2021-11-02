Child suffers 'traumatic injuries' in bulldog attack

Ottawa's bylaw department has laid three charges after a dog attacked a child in Orléans on Halloween.

Paramedics said they were called to a home in the east-end suburb on Oct. 31 after a young patient suffered "traumatic injuries" in the attack.

The child was rushed to the emergency department at CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, paramedics said.

Ottawa police were also called to the scene, paramedics said. Neither the child's age nor the precise nature of their injuries have been made public.

Dog will be euthanized

City bylaw officers investigated the attack at the home on Harvest Valley Avenue and laid a trio of charges under Ottawa's animal care and control bylaw:

Failing to ensure the dog doesn't bite a person or domestic animal without provocation.

Failing to keep the dog on leash and under control.

Failing to register the dog.

The dog was also ordered to be muzzled and leashed while outside, said director of bylaw and regulatory services Roger Chapman in a statement to CBC News.

Chapman refused to say who the three charges were laid against, citing privacy reasons. His statement did say the animal, an American bulldog, was owned by a rescue organization.

The dog is currently in the care of that organization and will be euthanized, Chapman said.