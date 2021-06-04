Police issue Amber Alert for missing 11-month-old girl in Ottawa

An Amber Alert has been issued this morning for a missing 11-month-old girl in Ottawa.

Abby Mathewsie was last seen with her mother on Thursday in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road, west of downtown. Police got their first call about her around 11:15 p.m.

The child has a feeding tube attached to her nose and was wearing a navy-blue Montreal Canadiens onesie.

Police initially said the suspect in the abduction was the child's grandmother, but then said they no longer believe Abby is with her.

The alert does not include a vehicle description.

Police ask people to call 911 if they see Abby.

If they have other information that might be helpful to investigators they can call 613-236-1222, extension 1222 before 8 a.m. and extension 2355 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.