Ottawa Amber Alert ends with child found safe

Ottawa police say the child that was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning has been found safe. One person is in police custody.

1 person in custody, says Ottawa police

More to come.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story said the child was last seen on Wednesday. In fact, she was last seen Thursday.
    Jun 04, 2021 6:32 AM ET
