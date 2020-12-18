Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl

Ottawa police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing nine-month-old baby, believed to be with her mother.

Magnolia (Maggie) Knox was last seen with her mother, Sherma, at 12:08 p.m. near Lebreton Street N. and Booth Street.

Sherma was travelling by foot and holding the baby in her arms. Ottawa police say they are concerned for their safety.

The 39-year-old mother is five-foot-seven and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a tuque and a beige backpack, police said.

She has fingernails painted purple with sparkles.

Maggie was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy leggings, a pink onesie, a floral dress and tan slip-on shoes, police said.

Anyone who sees the pair or knows where either of them are is asked to call 911 immediately.