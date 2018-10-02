No bus service to Ottawa's new Amazon warehouse irks job-seeker

There is no public transit to get to and from Amazon's new rural east Ottawa warehouse, and no clear plans to create it — scrapping the job plans of at least one potential employee.

The million-square-foot facility south of Highway 417 near Carlsbad Springs is still under construction, but Amazon has posted jobs. Nearly 600 people are expected to be employed at the warehouse once it's running.

OC Transpo doesn't have any buses running from major hubs such as downtown, Blair station or Place d'Orleans to the warehouse site on Boundary Road in the morning, according to its travel planner, nor does it have any bus service the other way in the afternoon.

The closest OC Transpo bus stop is about a kilometre away near the GreyHawk Golf Club, with three afternoon trips a day to the east end and three morning trips downtown on Route 222.

The situation is frustrating for Jon Carignan, who received a job offer from Amazon but can't afford the daily trip from Barrhaven to Boundary Road and back.

"I really want to take the job but I can't because I'd be worse off than my current situation," he said.

He said ride-hailing apps would cost him $50 a day, and the job would pay $16 per hour.

Carignan said he emailed every city councillor because he was upset that a gap in OC Transpo service could cost him a job.

Amazon declined bus plan

Coun. Stephen Blais said Amazon was offered transit service but didn't want to pay for it.

The chair of the transportation committee said the city was trying to resolve the situation.

"There have been options floated to Amazon to pay for private bus service that would connect to OC Transpo. I don't believe they're taking those options," Blais said.

"I think they've built 600 parking spots at the facility. People who are applying for jobs at Amazon should understand that it is located in a fairly remote part of Ottawa."

Rural taxpayers in Carlsbad Springs don't currently pay the urban transit levy because there isn't the population density to provide service, he added.

"I don't think rural residents want to be forced to pay thousands of dollars in taxes every year so that taxpayers can subsidize public transit to a multi-billion-dollar international corporation," Blais said.

The city welcomed Amazon's arrival by waiving $800,000 in interest fees on some development charges, a motion Blais put forward.

In a written statement, Amazon said it values and is sensitive to its employees' transportation needs.

The company said it's working with OC Transpo and is open to speaking with the transit agency about service for current and future employees.

As for Carignan, he said he's angry that Amazon turned down a reasonable offer from the city.

"I would like to see OC Transpo or some sort of transportation to get people from Ottawa to the Amazon facility. It doesn't matter who pays for it."