Amazon closing Kanata office

Just as construction begins on its massive new warehouse in Ottawa's east end, online retail giant Amazon has announced it's closing a software development office in Kanata.

The closure of the office in Ottawa's west end will affect fewer than 30 employees, a spokesperson for the company said Wednesday in an email to CBC.

"We are working closely with affected employees through this transition to provide relocation with their current role, or assistance with pursuing other opportunities with Amazon or outside of the company," the spokesperson said.

Amazon is closing the office in order to shift resources to other locations in North America, the spokesperson said.

Amazon said most of the employees at the Kanata location are software development engineers. The office will close later this fall, but no specific date was given.

Construction work began earlier this week on a new Amazon warehouse in Ottawa's east end. The warehouse is expected to create 600 jobs, and Mayor Jim Watson has said he expects its construction will create an additional 1,500.