How to get CBC Ottawa on your Amazon Echo

Given their rising popularity, there's decent chance you'll have a smart speaker under your tree this year.

Amazon's Echo device plays CBC newscasts, and you can actually customize it to hear reports from the Ottawa newsroom.

That newscast is updated several times every day by our local news team. And it takes just a few simple steps to add it to your device.

Open up the Alexa app on your phone and click on the "Thing to Try" button. From there, go to "News." Click on your news providers Search for CBC Ottawa and add us to your device.

After that, all you have to ask Alexa is "What's the news today?" and the local newscast will play.