Ringing in 2969 with Ottawa's Amazigh

Inside a small community centre in Gatineau, women clad in brightly embroidered dresses sing songs of the Amazigh — descendants of pre-Arab populations from North Africa.

The women are preparing for a performance this Saturday to celebrate Yennayer, New Year's Day for the Amazigh, also known as Berbers.

Jan. 12 marks the start of 2969 for the ancient community, which observes a traditional agricultural calendar.

"We want to showcase our culture, our language, our apparel, our food," said Saliha Sennad, who leads the Tilelli Chora choir, which began two years ago.

Saliha Sennad, who leads the Tilelli Chora choir, says music is an important part of the Amazigh culture because it helps preserve its language and oral history. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC)

"We try to get Canadians and other cultures to come to the event and know us."

The Amazigh community in Ottawa-Gatineau is growing, from about 10 families two decades ago to between 300 and 400 members today.

They prefer to be called Amazigh "because Berber has a negative connotation," explained choir member Oumhani Belhout. "It was a name given to us by the Romans, and it [meant] the people who were different than them."

Amazigh, by contrast, means "free people" in the ancient Tamazight language.

Amazigh women wear colourful dresses with detailed embroidery, as well as silver jewelry with large stones and gems. (CBC)

Preserving tradition through music

On occasions such as this choir practice, community members pause from their busy lives to come together and reconnect with their traditions.

Their tradition and oral history is kept alive and transmitted through song, Sennad said.

The music often tells stories of love, immigration and a passion for freedom, Sennad said, adding that the Amazigh people never wrote down their stories or poetry.

"In the old days, people [kept] poems and everything in their heads. They [didn't] write them."

Oumhani Belhout, left, a member of the the Tilelli Chora choir, says music is a way to preserve their ancient Tamazight language. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC )

Belhout added that music is a tool that her community uses to teach the younger generations how to speak their language.

"We are very attached to our language and we want our children to speak it," she said. "A language not spoken is a language that will die, and we don't want that."

Ottawa's growing Amazigh community, an ethnic group indigenous to North Africa, will celebrate the new year this Saturday with music and traditional food. 1:15

More than 300 people are expected to attend the event this weekend, which will feature a traditional couscous dinner and performances by musicians and other community members.

If you go, be sure to say Aseggas Ameggaz​ — Happy New Year in Tamazight.