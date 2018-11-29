MPP Amanda Simard leaving PCs, will sit as an independent

Eastern Ontario MPP Amanda Simard is leaving the Progressive Conservative party to sit as an independent.

The representative for ​Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, which includes the eastern fringe of Ottawa and communities east of the city, gave no reason in Wednesday's letter to the speaker's office.

Ontario MPP Amanda Simard is quitting the Progressive Conservative caucus of Premier Doug Ford to sit as an Independent, Simard is opposed to Ford cutting the office of a French language rights watchdog and cancelling a planned French language university in Toronto. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/JVhmAsUj6O">pic.twitter.com/JVhmAsUj6O</a> —@CBCAlerts

She declined to comment to Radio-Canada Wednesday morning after the news broke.

However, she's been vocally opposed to her party's francophone policies over the last week and openly mused about her future with the PCs.

Those policies include the since-cancelled move to cut the province's French language services commissioner.

The PCs are moving ahead with the cancellation of funding for a new French-language university.

Simard was elected for her first term at Queen's Park this June to represent the riding with many francophones.

The most recent census indicated that 66 per cent of her riding's population are able to conduct a conversation in both official languages.

She was the first non-Liberal MPP for the riding, which was created in 1999.