Mennonite teen dies waiting for heart transplant in Toronto
Ottawa

A girl whose Mennonite family moved from rural eastern Ontario to Toronto so she could undergo a heart transplant has died before a donor could be found.

Family of 9 had moved to Toronto from outskirts of Bancroft, Ont., to support Amanda Horst, 14

CBC News ·
Amanda Horst, right, practises guitar in the family home in April. (Stu Mills/CBC)

In April, CBC told the story of 14-year-old Amanda Horst, who had been diagnosed with a heart-weakening condition called cardiomyopathy the month before.

Her family of nine sold much of their livestock and moved from their farm on the outskirts of Bancroft to a rented house in Toronto in early June to be close to the transplant unit at Sick Kids Hospital in case a donor was found.

She had only recently been added to the waiting list.

Amanda went into cardiac arrest Friday night and couldn't be revived, according to a post on the family's blog.

"Her last hours were spent with friends at a BBQ, where she collapsed," it said.

"The Horst family treasures the prayers and care all of you have shared in their journey."

Her funeral is set for Tuesday afternoon in Bancroft.

