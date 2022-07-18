Person goes to hospital after shots fired in Alta Vista

Calls of shots fired brought police officers to Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday afternoon, with police confirming a person went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, a call for service came in at 2:22 p.m. about shots fired near the 1200 block of Rooney's Lane.

Shell casings were recovered. Further details about the person who suffered injuries haven't been released.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and to contact police if they have information.