Alta Vista Public School closed following pipe leak

Alta Vista Public School will be closed Thursday and Friday after school officials discovered the school's heating system had a leaking pipe. The Extended Day Childcare program held at the school will also be closed.

"On Monday, school officials noticed water damage and excessive moisture in one area of the building... staff sectioned off that portion of the building to ensure safety and began to investigate the source of the problem," a news alert from the Ottawa Carleton District School Board reads.

"At this time, there appears to be a leak in a pipe connected to the steam plant which heats the building."

The board is still trying to identify the location of the pipe. The school board said the work required to fix the leak would require evacuations and so it decided to close the school instead.

The school is expected to reopen Monday. The OCDSB said it would confirm the reopening in an email to parents by 7 p.m. Sunday evening.