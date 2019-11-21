School closed due to leaky pipe will reopen Monday

An Ottawa school that was closed two days last week due to a leaky pipe will reopen Monday, school board officials say.

Alta Vista Public School closed Thursday and Friday after staff discovered a leak in the school's heating system that was later traced to a pipe under the basement floor.

That led to some parents worrying their children had been exposed to mould, claiming officials with both the school and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) didn't give them enough information.

On Sunday, the OCDSB said repairs to the pipe had been completed and that mould test results found "levels consistent with a typical indoor environment."

Air scrubbers would be providing additional circulation "as a proactive measure" Monday, the board said in a statement.

"We understand that some families may have concerns about returning to school ... As always, in the event that a child reports any symptoms or concerns, we will contact parents immediately," the board's statement said.

Some areas of the school will still be off-limits Monday for further repair work, the board said.