Developer donations expected to be major focus of Alta Vista debate

Campaign donations from developers are expected to feature heavily at a debate in Alta Vista ward tonight.

Candidate Raylene Lang-Dion released a list of all her donors along with a promise not to accept any money from people associated with the development industry ahead of the debate.

Last week, CBC News revealed developers were planning a fundraising event for incumbent Jean Cloutier's campaign. He is not alone. The majority of city planning committee members also accept legal donations from people with ties to the industry.

Cloutier's fundraiser has since been cancelled.

The candidates will answer questions from the public tonight at Hillcrest High School tonight at 7pm.

The CBC's Laura Osman is there and she will be live tweeting. Follow along below.