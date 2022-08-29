Gatineau cannabis outlet workers told their strike was illegal

Employees at a cannabis outlet in western Gatineau, Que., have been "invited" back to work after being told their strike violated the province's labour code.

Workers at the Aylmer branch of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) have been on strike since Aug. 16 and were asking for, among other things, wages comparable to those of other companies.

But SQDC indicates the local union, CUPE 5454, didn't send the employer a notice to bargain that complied with the requirements of the code.

The SQDC sent a formal notice to the union on Aug. 15 ordering it to refrain from launching a strike.

The Quebec government's Tribunal administratif du travail, which hears appeals on labour relations, also issued an order declaring the strike illegal.

Quebec's cannabis retailer, pleased by the tribunal's ruling, is asking the workers to return to work immediately.

The store's employees won't be eligible to strike until Oct. 25.