Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Gatineau cannabis outlet workers told their strike was illegal

Employees at a cannabis outlet in Gatineau's Aylmer community have been "invited" back to work after being told their strike violated the province's labour code. 

Retailer says union didn’t provide proper notice to bargain

CBC News ·
A banner in a parking lot with a pro-union message.
Workers at the Aylmer branch of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) have been on strike since Aug. 16 and were asking for, among other things, wages comparable to those of other companies. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Employees at a cannabis outlet in western Gatineau, Que., have been "invited" back to work after being told their strike violated the province's labour code. 

Workers at the Aylmer branch of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) have been on strike since Aug. 16 and were asking for, among other things, wages comparable to those of other companies. 

But SQDC indicates the local union, CUPE 5454, didn't send the employer a notice to bargain that complied with the requirements of the code.

The SQDC sent a formal notice to the union on Aug. 15 ordering it to refrain from launching a strike.

The Quebec government's Tribunal administratif du travail, which hears appeals on labour relations, also issued an order declaring the strike illegal.

Quebec's cannabis retailer, pleased by the tribunal's ruling, is asking the workers to return to work immediately. 

The store's employees won't be eligible to strike until Oct. 25. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now