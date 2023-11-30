135-year-old building's safety issues pit town against owner

The owner of a converted church in the heart of Almonte says the town has made the upkeep of the stone building extremely difficult, leading to a number of structural problems and the recent closure of the intersection in front of the 135-year-old building.

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Ont., said it received "serious safety concerns" earlier this fall from the owner's engineer about the building at the corner of Main Street East and Union Street North, steps from the Mississippi River and the town's historic downtown.

The municipality then commissioned its own third-party engineering report, which paints a picture of a building that is partly on the verge of collapse.

"Water is infiltrating the [bell]tower and has damaged the core, joints and stone of the structure," reads the report dated Nov. 23 by Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd.

"Unless emergency repairs, stabilization, or demolition of the bell tower occurs, there is high risk to public safety."

It wasn't much better on the inside where "localized water staining was noted in [the] roof. Natural light was observed through the roof structure," the engineer wrote.

Late last week, the town ordered the building owner to close off the road and temporarily displace two tenants who live near the front of the building. Officials then had fencing and barriers installed after the owner didn't.

From church to manufacturing to apartments

The building has undergone a number of transformations over the years, from the Trinity Methodist Church to the Trinity United Church, before being transformed into a machine shop, then a manufacturing company more than 70 years ago.

Finally, it became four apartments owned by Almonte resident Christopher Loosemore for the last 20 years.

"There are ongoing problems with an old building, It's just the way it is. There's no escape," he told CBC.

I have not lost the desire …but I am in a very difficult position at this time. - Chris Loosemore

Loosemore, whose trade is heritage hardwood floor repair, estimates he has poured around $400,000 in materials and labour costs into plumbing, hydro, stonework and a new roof on the Gothic Revival-style building originally built in 1887.

"Where I've been able to get to my building, I have done so, but unfortunately the most sensitive areas and the most pressing areas for repair and restoration have been obstructed by the town's infrastructure and their unwillingness to provide free access to me to do the work," he said.

Loosemore said utility poles re-installed next to his building after he purchased the property have made it difficult and expensive to do the necessary repairs.

He said he would have to pay to have the power turned off each time he needs to fix the stonework and wants the town to help cover some of those costs.

While the town said it plans to keep the public apprised of the next steps, the two sides appear to be in limbo.

"The next steps will be looking at what is the best solution, whether it ends up being stabilizing the building or other measures that need to be taken," said Melanie Knight, its acting director of development services and engineering.

"We don't know how long the road closure is going to be in place."

Loosemore said he's heard an order will be coming to either fix or demolish the building.

In a statement, the municipality said it could not confirm any orders until they are issued.

It also said it's aware the hydro poles have posed a challenge to work on the building and has raised the issue with the Ottawa River Power Corporation, the area's local utility.

The problems with the building aren't new.

The most recent engineering report points to structural problems dating back to 1991 and 2012, before and after Loosemore took possession, showing the same building on the verge of falling to pieces.

In 2012, it was discovered the tower's south buttress was separating and the walls were expected to begin bowing.

At the time, "the report recommended that a multi-million dollar conservation repair program be put into place or that the building be demolished and salvaged."

Loosemore said he "vehemently" disputes those numbers given he has been able to do much of the work himself over the years.

More help, tax credits needed, heritage expert says

While the building doesn't have a heritage designation, it is part of the Almonte Heritage Conservation District and falls under Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act, the municipality said.

Given its age, the building would likely need pricey repairs.

Canada generally has a history of deferred maintenance on both publicly and privately owned buildings, said Chris Wiebe, manager of heritage policy and government relations with the National Trust of Canada that looks to help maintain heritage buildings.

That's been an ongoing problem across the country, including one of the most prominent buildings in the nation's capital.

Yet, he believes all levels of governments can do more to offer access to expertise, advice and financial support to private owners to avoid the problem of demolition by neglect.

"I think there needs to be much more attention proactively on creating supports and creating tools to help with maintenance so it doesn't get to these points," he said.

He points to the United States, where governments can offer significant tax credits for fixing up older buildings.

Ultimately, Loosemore said he hopes the people of Almonte step forward to assist him.

"I have tried very hard to save their built heritage, for their benefit, at my expense for 20 years. I have not lost the desire to do so, but I am in a very difficult position at this time," he said.

"I harbour no grudge with the townsfolk, but I certainly think that if I could garner some support somehow through the townspeople on this matter, it would be very much appreciated."