Almonte hospital shutting down ER overnight Saturday
The Almonte General Hospital will close its emergency department from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday due to a shortage of nurses.
The hospital in Almonte, Ont., will be shutting down its emergency department overnight due to a shortage of nurses.
The ER closure at the Almonte General Hospital will run from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to a media release from the Mississippi River Health Alliance.
Anyone in the region needing urgent medical care should call 911 and paramedics would take them to the nearest emergency department, the release said.
The rest of the hospital is slated to remain open.
A nursing shortage at the hospital was to blame for a simiar overnight closure last fall.