Eight people at a long-term care home west of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

A letter to families from the home sent Wednesday evening and forwarded to CBC confirmed eight people at Almonte Country Haven in Almonte, a community of about 5,000 people in the municipality of Mississippi Mills, have died of complications of the respiratory illness.

Two other people living in the home, which has 82 residents, have died of unspecified reasons.

The home, its owner and the local health unit have not commented on the letter.

Almonte Country Haven is in Mississippi Mills, which borders Ottawa to the west. The home is about 50 kilometres from downtown Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

That home is one of three in Lanark County that has had "really serious" problems during the pandemic, the local health unit has said. The others are in Carleton Place and Perth.

Staffing challenges

A daughter of one resident at the Almonte home told CBC earlier this week she was really concerned she hadn't heard anything from the home since it reported its first death, which it says occurred on March 29.

The letter from the home said delays getting back to families are because it has been "pressed for time" and "experiencing some staffing challenges."

It said it's hiring more staff and everyone working there is screened for symptoms when they report for work.

Meals are delivered to residents on carts that are disinfected between uses, it said, and it's doing more cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

The eight deaths in that home are more than are known at any other location in eastern Ontario. Ottawa reported seven deaths in its Wednesday update.

The last update from the local health unit using numbers from Tuesday afternoon said there were outbreaks at six long-term care homes and confirmed cases in 45 of their residents.