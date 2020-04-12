5 new COVID-19 deaths at pair of Ottawa-area care homes

Five residents at a pair of long-term care homes in the Ottawa area have died of COVID-19, administrators with the homes announced Sunday.

At the Almonte Country Haven home in Mississippi Mills, Ont, three more residents were confirmed to have died of complications from the respiratory illness — bringing the total to 14, according to an update from Carolyn Della Foresta, the home's administrator.

Thirty-six residents at the home just west of Ottawa have been confirmed to have COVID-19, Della Foresta said in her statement.

She said public health officials had expanded their testing criteria and would "be swabbing all residents who have not yet been tested."

"We have been informed that in the next few days, public health will also be re-testing residents who initially were positive for COVID-19, but who are not currently exhibiting symptoms and [for whom] 14 days has lapsed since the onset of their initial symptoms," Della Foresta said.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) first declared an outbreak at the home on March 29 after three residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The home responded by confining all 82 residents to their rooms. Two days later, the home reported its first death from COVID-19.

2 deaths in Carleton Place

Public health officials have also confirmed two people have died from COVID-19 at the Stonebridge Manor long-term care home in nearby Carleton Place, Ont.

One resident had previously tested positive and died Saturday, according to a statement from Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer for Revera, which operates the home.

The second resident died April 3, but LGLDHU has only now confirmed the death was due to COVID-19, Collins said.

In all, 29 residents and 19 staff members at Stonebridge Manor have tested positive.

Residents are being served their meals in their rooms and all group get-togethers have been replaced with one-on-one activities, Collins said.

Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment, she added, and "enhanced cleaning" is taking place.