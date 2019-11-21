Somali-Canadian activist Almaas Elman killed in Mogadishu

The Somali government says a Somali-Canadian human rights activist and diplomat has been killed.

The Somali ministry of information says Almaas Elman was slain in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The government says in a tweet that it is investigating and will bring those responsible to justice.

Media reports in Somalia say she was shot in her vehicle while heading to the airport.

Global Affairs Canada said consular officials stand ready to provide support to Elman's family.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a shooting in Somalia," said Global Affairs spokesperson Angela Savard in an email to CBC.

Canadian consular officials in Nairobi, Kenya are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.