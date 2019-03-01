Skip to Main Content
Fire strikes Allium Restaurant
Holland Avenue closed between Spencer and Wellington streets, police say

Firefighters are battling the flames defensively from outside the building. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Heavy flames broke out at Allium Restaurant early Friday morning, and a section of Holland Avenue is closed while firefighters try to douse the flames.

At about 2:40 a.m., a neighbour called 911 to report "hearing a big bang" and seeing flames at the rear of the two-storey building at 87 Holland Ave., firefighters said in a news release.

Crews are now fighting the fire defensively from outside.

A woman and her child have been displaced from the mixed commercial and residential building, firefighters said. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called in to assist them.

Holland is closed between Spencer and Wellington streets until further notice, police said.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

No other information was immediately available.

