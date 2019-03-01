Fire strikes Allium Restaurant

Heavy flames broke out at Allium Restaurant early Friday morning, and a section of Holland Avenue is closed while firefighters try to douse the flames.

At about 2:40 a.m., a neighbour called 911 to report "hearing a big bang" and seeing flames at the rear of the two-storey building at 87 Holland Ave., firefighters said in a news release.

Crews are now fighting the fire defensively from outside.

A woman and her child have been displaced from the mixed commercial and residential building, firefighters said. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called in to assist them.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire in the Allium Restaurant at 87 Holland Avenue. Firefighters had heavy fire conditions on arrival. Command has pulled all crews out and ordered defensive operations. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/NucWmCZR6T">pic.twitter.com/NucWmCZR6T</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Holland is closed between Spencer and Wellington streets until further notice, police said.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

No other information was immediately available.