Allegations against teachers at Nepean High School leads to investigation

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and homophobia involving 23 current and former staff members at Nepean High School.

The allegations are outlined in an unsigned letter authored by five graduates. The letter was posted on social media in September, and contains links to more testimonials from former and current students of the Broadview Avenue school.

"We decided to put a call out on social media for stories from students who had experienced racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, and any other kind of bigoted behaviour while attending Nepean High School," states the letter.

From my perspective, nobody took it seriously until it went public. - Jess Dwyer, mother of letter's co-author

The authors said they have received messages from around 75 students detailing "horrible experiences" that were "silenced and dismissed" over the years.

Charlotte Dwyer, who graduated from Nepean High School in June and is one of the letter's authors, said she initially took her concerns about a staff member to school administrators in 2018.

"I have 20 personal instances of super inappropriate, racist, sexist, transphobic things that he said in my proximity," Dwyer told CBC. "My friends witnessed him massage my head and I asked him to stop and I moved away, and he didn't really stop for maybe four seconds."

After another incident in which Dwyer says the staff member locked her and two schoolmates in an office, Dwyer's mother got involved, and so did school authorities.

"We alerted them in writing in 2018 and 2019. It passed through two of the school principals, by myself personally, as well as the superintendent," said Jess Dwyer, Charlotte's mother. "From my perspective, nobody took it seriously until it went public."

Current, former staff named

The letter and attached testimonies name 23 current and former teachers and other staff members accused of making inappropriate comments or ignoring complaints.

Nepean High School on Broadview Avenue in Ottawa on Oct. 15, 2020. Allegations involving staff at the school were outlined in an unsigned letter authored by five graduates. (Jonathan Dupal/CBC)

An OCDSB investigator has been tasked to reach out to the letter's authors and look into the claims.

Dwyer said the group did not consider going to Ottawa police, but is contemplating making official complaints to the Ontario College of Teachers about two staff members in particular.

The union representing the high school teachers said in a statement to CBC that it takes all allegations against its members very seriously.

"Such complaints should be dealt with in a fair process, without prejudice, where the presumption of innocence and due process are respected," said Stephanie Kirkey, interim local president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.

The school board recently published a statement about its ongoing investigation .

In a further statement to CBC, the board said: "Any concern raised by students or families regarding the conduct of staff should be taken seriously and dealt with swiftly."

The board said it can't speak to issues that may have been brought forward in previous years, but hopes to learn more through its current investigation.

Justine Bell, the OCDSB trustee for Somerset/Kitchissippi, is asking the board's director of education to review the matter.

"These allegations that were sent to me and to the board are serious," said Bell.

Seeking accountability

Another former student who helped pen the original letter, Tallie Doyle, said she wants accountability.

ACDSB trustee Justine Bell says the allegations made against current and former Nepean High School staff demand serious follow-up. (CBC)

"I was expecting to speak to the principal of the school, like pretty soon after I sent it out, and I haven't heard a word from him," said Doyle, who graduated from the school in 2018.

Doyle said what's really needed is a way for students to make complaints directly to a third party, rather than to the school administration.

"If a student comes forward with a complaint, there should be a clear course of action. So they should be directed to some kind of ... ombudsperson," agreed Jess Dwyer, who added students who come forward should also be offered access to mental health support.