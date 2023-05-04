Former Videotron subcontractor charged with sexual assault in Gatineau, Que.

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a 21-year-old man faces charges of sexual assault and break and enter.

Allaoua Bennadji, a now-former Videotron subcontractor, allegedly used his Videotron ID card to help get into people's homes, according to a Thursday news release.

Police allege he would show up at people's homes with that ID and tell them he wanted to sell them its services.

He would invite himself inside and talk about the services available, police say, but would then turn the conversation toward personal matters and eventually make inappropriate gestures.

He left when told, police said.

Gatineau police said the charges are related to two incidents similar to what's described above but there could be others. They said they're focusing on March and April in the eastern districts of Lac-Beauchamp and Rivière-Blanche.

The accused was arrested April 28.

Arrestation de M. Allaoua Bennadji, 21 ans, pour agression sexuelle. <br><br>Il utilisait son emploi de sous-contractant pour Vidéotron pour approcher ses victimes et aurait pu faire d'autres victimes.<br><br>Vous avez de l'info?<br>📞 819 243-4636, option 5.<br><br>Info ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/O8qRUB98fh">https://t.co/O8qRUB98fh</a> <a href="https://t.co/tTVmVyPKv9">pic.twitter.com/tTVmVyPKv9</a> —@PoliceGatineau

In an email, Videotron said it learned of the allegations against someone newly hired by subcontractor Winco Canada April 24.

The telecommunications company and contractor launched investigations and Videotron said it took away his authorization to work on its behalf.

Videotron and Winco are co-operating with the investigation, police said.

Gatineau police said people have no obligation to let salespeople into their home and you can call the company to verify a visit if you have doubts, or call police.