The Fix: All In A Day tackles city issues ahead of the election

With the Oct. 22 municipal election just around the corner, CBC Ottawa's All In A Day is collecting listeners' municipal gripes — and also seeking solutions.

The show has invited eight listeners to share stories about a specific time they've felt let down by the City of Ottawa, from an over-proliferation of potholes to missing sidewalks at bus stops.

Their stories were gathered Oct. 3 at a "pop-up" community event called The Fix, hosted by CBC Radio's Alan Neal.

First up was Graham Winter, who'd lived in an Ottawa Community Housing building on Caldwell Avenue for nearly a decade.

He recalled an incident when a group of people forced their way into his neighbour's apartment, beat him up, and stole "everything" from the unit.

Winter said he didn't hear anything because he'd learned to tune out all the various noises in the building.

"The problem was that I was home during that whole time, and I did nothing," Winter said.

"I realized that was a fundamental change in me since I had started living in community housing. Because there's so much that goes on on a constant daily basis that you turn a blind eye to things."

When you put so many people ... all in the same area, you create an awful lot of problems. - Graham Winter

Winter said that by gathering so many impoverished, low-income people in one place, the housing complex has turned into what he regrettably describes as an "instant slum."

"As someone who lives there and wants to take pride in your community, you don't want to use that word," Winter said. "But when you put so many people ... all in the same area, you create an awful lot of problems."

Over the next couple of weeks, CBC Ottawa will be sharing all eight citizens' complaints.

All In A Day has also promised to pursue ways to address those problems. On Friday, they'll be asking four candidates in River Ward to respond to Graham's community housing concern.

So return tomorrow when we update this story with their responses, and stay tuned in the run-up to this month's election for more city gripes.