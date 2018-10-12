The Fix: A lack of diversity in Ottawa schools

With the Oct. 22 municipal election just around the corner, CBC Ottawa's All In A Day is collecting municipal gripes and seeking solutions.

The show has invited eight listeners to share stories about a specific time they've felt let down by the City of Ottawa, from an over-proliferation of potholes to missing sidewalks at bus stops.

Their stories were gathered Oct. 3 at a pop-up community event called The Fix, hosted by CBC Radio's Alan Neal.

In the first edition we heard from Graham Winter, who'd lived in an Ottawa Community Housing [OCH] building on Caldwell Avenue for nearly a decade.

Next was Sally Thomas, a former Paralympic powerlifter who has a bone to pick with an OC Transpo stop.

The latest story comes from Mante Molepo, who's taking her experiences with two generations of students of colour in Ottawa high schools to her role as co-founder of the organization Parents for Diversity.

"I went to Colonel By [Secondary School], which is a predominantly white high school, and we experienced subtle and overt racism," she said.

"One recollection I have is that it was a friend's birthday. We were decorating her locker and somebody walked by and wrote the N-word on it. When we reported it to the principal, it was a non-issue."

Molepo said she eventually moved to another school.

Now her kids, who are biracial, are enrolled in the area's French Catholic school system.

"[I've seen] them be exposed to racism at a young age … coming home with comments about someone saying not to touch them because they're not white," she said.

Her fix?

Molepo would like to see changes to the school system.

"Fundamentally, I think there's a lack of diversity with the decision-makers," she said.

"We need representation at the board level to have diverse voices — gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion — then we can achieve what we're all trying to achieve, which is student excellence."

An artist in the audience said that approach would hopefully trickle down.

"If we can foster dialogue between our kids, they can absorb more content from their peers than you or me talking down to them as an authority figure," said Susan Odle, who suggested holding a writing competition to promote the idea.

On Friday, Neal will be talking to the two Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee candidates for Innes and Beacon Hill-Cyrville (zone 12): Sandra Schwartz and Rawlson King. Mante attended elementary school in zone 12.