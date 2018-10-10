The Fix: Paralympian has bone to pick with OC Transpo

With the Oct. 22 municipal election just around the corner, CBC Ottawa's All In A Day is collecting municipal gripes and seeking solutions.

The show has invited eight listeners to share stories about a specific time they've felt let down by the City of Ottawa, from an over-proliferation of potholes to missing sidewalks at bus stops.

Their stories were gathered Oct. 3 at a "pop-up" community event called The Fix, hosted by CBC Radio's Alan Neal.

In the first edition we heard from Graham Winter, who'd lived in an Ottawa Community Housing [OCH] building on Caldwell Avenue for nearly a decade.

Next up is Sally Thomas, a former Paralympic power lifter who has a bone to pick with OC Transpo.

OC Transpo advertises that all of its buses and trains are fully accessible, but Thomas — a wheelchair user — is more concerned about what happens after she gets off the bus.

Thomas goes to a community heath centre on Belfast Road on a weekly basis and gets dropped off at a bus stop near the corner of Trainyards Drive.

But Belfast only has a gravel and asphalt shoulder, forcing Thomas to go around the corner to reach a paved sidewalk.

Sally Thomas gets dropped off at this bus stop on Belfast Road. There are not paved sidewalks, and the bus shelter has a small concrete step that makes it inaccessible. (Google Street View)

"In the meantime, because there is no sidewalk there, I have to wheel on the road to get around the corner," she said.

Thomas said she has been going to the health centre for nearly a decade and has consistently brought the issue to the attention of OC Transpo and the city.

"I've brought it up again with two of our mayors, Jim Watson and [former Mayor Larry] O'Brien."

Thomas said it is an easy fix: simply move the bus stop around the corner to where there are sidewalks.

But one audience member there need to be more systemic change when approaching city planning and projects.

"The fix is to stop treating these problems like 'Oh surprise! I forgot wheelchair users exist, I forgot scooter users exist,'" said Elaine Tamblyn-Watts, who herself uses a scooter.

Tamblyn-Watts said a focus on accessibility needs to be front and centre during any city planning and design.

In an email to CBC, OC Transpo's director of customer systems and planning Pat Scrimgeour thanked Thomas for her feedback, but said moving the bus stop would be hard to do.

"If the bus stop were moved to Trainyards Drive, there is currently not enough land available in the City right of way to install a shelter, and we do want to retain a shelter," he said.

"Staff will look for ways to make the installation of a shelter feasible."