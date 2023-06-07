Algonquins of Barriere Lake 'hope and pray' as wildfires rage back home

Members of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake began evacuating Sunday after after a wildfire broke out there.

As wildfires continue to burn across Quebec, members of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake say they're worried about their homes while they take refuge in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

A voluntary evacuation began Sunday evening after heavy smoke descended on the western Quebec community about 300 kilometres north of Ottawa, and continued through Monday, according to Chief Casey Ratt.

Ratt previously told CBC that while most community members left, some stayed to help roughly 20-25 firefighters monitor and combat the fires, one of which is burning about 20 kilometres away from Rapid Lake.

On Wednesday, Ratt said two cabins in the territory had burned down.

Members of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake were evacuated on Sunday to Maniwaki, Que., Gatineau, Que., and Ottawa. (Charlie Papatie/Facebook)

"[The evacuation] wasn't mandatory, but the leadership decided to take the community members out because of safety and preventative measures," he explained. "The air quality is very bad."

Now, Ratt is staying in Gatineau — and he's not alone.

The Algonquins of Barriere Lake have roughly 800 members, some of whom live on Rapid Lake in the middle of La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve. Several members also live in traditional settlements along traplines north of the community.

According to Indigenous Services Canada, roughly 500 people have been evacuated to Gatineau since the fires broke out.

'It's devastating'

Living out of a hotel hasn't been easy, Ratt said.

"It's different [every] day, because we have to get the rooms that are available at different hotels each day," he explained.

Chief Casey Ratt speaks to a reporter in front of the Ramada Hotel in Gatineau, where he's been staying since he was evacuated from his home in Rapid Lake. (CBC)

Another evacuee, Jake Ratt, said he's had to change hotels three times since arriving in Gatineau.

He added that he's been relying on food coupons for his meals, provided by members of the Red Cross who are on site at hotels.

"I have to cope with it," he said.

For Craig Ratt-Thusky, who arrived in Gatineau on Monday, the living situation is the least of his worries right now.

"It's not looking too good for our home," he said. "It's very devastating."

Ratt-Thusky said his mind has also been on the flora and fauna near his home being ravaged by fire.

"All I can do is hope and pray that things get better from here on out," he said. "We have to get through this. We're going to get through this all together."

Stuck away from home

On Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said people who had to leave their homes won't be able to return until next week, as dry weather and strong winds continue to create dangerous conditions.

Many members of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake have also been finding shelter at hotels in Maniwaki, Que., after first arriving at the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre, said executive director Charlotte Commonda.

"People are traumatized ... having to be taken away from their home," she said.

"If the risk is that you lose everything you own, it's so stressful."

Hundreds of members of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake have been evacuated to hotels around the Ottawa-Gatineau area as fires threaten their traditional lands in northwestern Quebec. (Submitted by Wendy Ratt)

Commonda said the friendship centre is preparing meals, providing mental health support, and co-ordinating much-needed donations.

Still, she said people are tired and anxious to go home.

"Their nutrition, their diets [are made up of] wild game like moose meat, beaver, fish," she explained. "They're so afraid when they get home, that's all going to be gone because of these fires."

Many are also going through culture shock, Commonda added.

"These people are taken out of the only home they've ever known," she said. "They're just surviving right now and doing the best they can ... it's day-by-day, hour-by-hour."

Commonda said she hopes the fires are put out soon, but worries they might spread and cause further damage to the territory surrounding Rapid Lake.

"My biggest concern is, how long could this go on for?"