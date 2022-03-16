Algonquin students frustrated, understanding of possible strike action

Students at Algonquin College feel frustrated by the possibility of professors and instructors going on strike Friday.

On Monday, the college faculty branch of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) announced a strike deadline of Friday if their demands to the College Employer Council (CEC) are not met.

Ontario colleges' academic employees have been working without a collective agreement since Sept. 30. Negotiations between the two sides broke down in November, and last month staff voted to reject the latest offer from the CEC.

The two sides agreed to meet virtually on Thursday with a mediator in the hope of coming to an agreement before the strike deadline Friday, according to a statement from the CEC.

In an open letter on the union's website it says if real progress is made at the negotiating table it is willing to extend the strike deadline.

The website also says the timing of the strike action was chosen because grades have yet to be submitted and the provincial legislature is still in session, which it says puts the union in the greatest bargaining position ahead of the provincial election in June.

Strike yet another disruption in students' year

Tejah May said hearing about the announcement on Monday was really upsetting for her.

"It just, like, kind of screws up our whole schedule," she said. "We're right in the middle of the most important time in our semester."

For class, the first-year public relations student is working on a fundraiser for a local charity, which she said might be in jeopardy if the school closes due to the strike.

Justin Victor is an international student from South Africa studying police foundations at Algonquin. He said it's been hard with COVID-19 because all his classes have been online.

"Things are starting to get back to normal and I can finally start studying again and not have to deal with all this online stuff," he said. "And now there's a strike coming."

Sophie Brakel was also looking forward to returning to the classroom after her Applied Museums Studies program was moved online. She has projects due soon, but she's not sure how a possible strike might impact them.

"I've been sort of riding out being online and the impact of being online and now a possible shut down when I'm already quite discouraged after how the year has turned out, it's really unfortunate," she said.

But Brakel said she understands why her professors are threatening a strike.

"I know it's really good for the teachers to get what they deserve because we do really appreciate our teachers," she said. "It's just really confusing when they say this is not meant to hurt students and it's directly impacting us."

Karen Onukagha is in her first year in Drawing Foundations for Animation. She says she has a job in addition to going to school, so she can sympathize with what she sees her professors going through.

"It kind of makes sense from what I know. They're just trying to do it so they have job security," she said.