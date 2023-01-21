Man killed, 2 injured in Algonquin Park crash

An Ottawa man is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in Algonquin Park.

Emergency services were called to an area on Highway 60 near Lake of Two Rivers around 1 p.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a release Saturday.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of an SUV was heading east on Highway 60 when they collided with a westbound pickup truck.

Patrick Lakanen, 69, of Ottawa was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old driver of the pickup truck and the 15-year-old passenger, both from the Township of Madawaska Valley, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said a post-mortem has been requested for the SUV driver.

The highway was closed for 12 hours following the crash but has since reopened. Lake of Two Rivers is approximately 270 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.