Algonquin College to hold healing ceremony after mural defaced

Students, staff and community members will gather at Algonquin College this afternoon to find strength and heal after an Indigenous mural was vandalized last week.

The healing ceremony features a prayer from an elder, drumming and dancing in front of the three-storey mural that was smeared with yellow paint.

Ron McLester, vice president of truth, reconciliation, and Indigenization at the college, called the painting's defacing last Tuesday a "targeted act of violence."

McLester, who also goes by the traditional name Deganadus, will host the event.

Ron McLester, who also goes by the traditional name Deganadus, is vice president of truth, reconciliation, and Indigenization at the Algonquin College. He hopes a healing ceremony helps bring the community together after an Indigenous mural was vandalized on Jan. 28. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The mural was made in consultation with local Algonquin and Mohawk elders and includes elements of First Nations creation stories including a turtle, hawk and moose.

It was finished in the summer of 2018.

The school has said it plans to leave the yellow paint up in the near future to acknowledge the pain it has caused.

On Saturday police arrested a 32-year-old in connection with the vandalism and charged him with mischief over $5,000.

In a news release Monday, the college said it hopes the gathering "will take a divisive act and use it to bring the community together to find strength and healing."

All are welcome to attend the ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the DARE District on campus at 1385 Woodroffe Ave.