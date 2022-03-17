Algonquin College students frustrated, understanding of possible strike action

Students at eastern Ontario's Algonquin College feel frustrated by the possibility of professors and instructors going on strike Friday.

On Monday, the college faculty branch of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) announced a strike deadline of Friday if its demands to the College Employer Council (CEC) are not met.

Tejah May said hearing about the announcement on Monday was really upsetting.

"It just, like, kind of screws up our whole schedule," she said. "We're right in the middle of the most important time in our semester."

For class, the first-year public relations student is working on a fundraiser for a local charity, which she said might be in jeopardy if the school closes due to the strike.

Tejah May is a first year public relations student at Algonquin College. She said the news about a possible strike was really upsetting because it would impact projects she has on the go. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Justin Victor is an international student from South Africa studying police foundations. He said it's been hard with COVID-19 because all his classes have been online.

"Things are starting to get back to normal and I can finally start studying again and not have to deal with all this online stuff," he said. "And now there's a strike coming."

Justin Victor is studying police foundations at Algonquin College. The international student from South Africa was looking forward to the possibility of returning to the classroom. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Sophie Brakel was also looking forward to returning to the classroom after her museums studies program was moved online. She has projects due soon, but she's not sure how a possible strike might impact them.

"I've been sort of riding out being online and the impact of being online and now a possible shutdown when I'm already quite discouraged after how the year has turned out, it's really unfortunate," she said.

But Brakel said she understands why her professors are threatening a strike.

"I know it's really good for the teachers to get what they deserve because we do really appreciate our teachers," she said.

"It's just really confusing when they say this is not meant to hurt students and it's directly impacting us."

Sophie Brakel is a museum studies student at Algonquin College. While she is feeling discouraged the school might close, she said she appreciates her professors and wants the best for them. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Karen Onukagha is in her first year of an animation course. She said she has a job in addition to going to school, so she can sympathize with what she sees her professors going through.

"It kind of makes sense from what I know. They're just trying to do it so they have job security," she said.

Mediator meeting Thursday

Ontario colleges' academic employees have been working without a collective agreement since Sept. 30. Negotiations between the two sides broke down in Novembe and last month, staff voted to reject the latest offer from the CEC.

The two sides agreed to meet virtually on Thursday with a mediator, according to a CEC statement.

In an open letter on the union's website, it said if real progress is made at the negotiating table it is willing to extend the strike deadline.

WATCH | Algonquin students frustrated by possible strike:

Algonquin students frustrated by possible strike Duration 1:28 Students say they were looking forward to going back to class in person before finding out about the possibility of a strike, which they say has the potential to set their school year back. 1:28

The website also says the timing of the strike action was chosen because grades have yet to be submitted and the provincial legislature is still in session, which it said puts the union in the greatest bargaining position ahead of the provincial election in June.

The strike would include professors, counsellors, librarians and instructors employed by Ontario's public colleges and would would affect about a quarter of a million students.

Some of the union's demands as of December included more stability for contract employees and better solutions for workload management.