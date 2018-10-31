Skip to Main Content
Suspect in Algonquin College sex assault charged

Ottawa police have charged a 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept in a common area at Algonquin College's Woodroffe Avenue campus on Oct. 14.

Ottawa police have charged a 36-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault on Algonquin College's Woodroffe Avenue campus Oct. 14. (CBC)

On Oct. 23 police distributed a surveillance image of the suspect, hoping for the public's help in tracking him down.

In addition to a sexual assault charge, the man faces five counts of failure to comply with probation and possession of a controlled substance.

