Rainbow crosswalks coming to Algonquin College

Algonquin College is showing its Pride with a pair of rainbow crosswalks.

One has already been painted across Navaho Drive, between a residence building and parking lot No. 8. An unveiling event is happening there at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The other rainbow crosswalk will be painted at the intersection of Navaho Drive and Woodroffe Avenue, across from Baseline station.

Algonquin College Pride Centre co-ordinator Quinn Blue said in an interview by phone Monday that the crosswalks are a symbol of inclusivity, and help show that everyone — regardless of gender and sexual orientation — is welcome on campus.

Pride Centre staff were inspired by the installation of rainbow crosswalks elsewhere in Canada and beyond, Blue added.

Ottawa's first rainbow crosswalk was painted at the intersection of Bank Street and Somerset Street W. in 2016.

It was re-painted ahead of Capital Pride celebrations in 2018.