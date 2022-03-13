Man killed in snowmobile crash east of Ottawa

A man was killed in a Saturday night snowmobile crash in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers with the Ontario Provincial Police's Hawkesbury detachment were called to the collision on on private property roughly five kilometres south of Curran, Ont.

A 37-year-old man, the lone occupant of the snowmobile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

An investigation is underway.