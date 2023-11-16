Content
Shelter-in-place request in Alexandria ends with 2 arrests

Two people were arrested and two firearms were seized while Ontario Provincial Police asked people around an intersection in North Glengarry to stay inside and lock their doors on Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police asked people in part of the community of Alexandria to stay inside and lock their doors for more than two hours Wednesday night. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Two people were arrested and two firearms were seized while Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked people around an intersection in North Glengarry to stay inside and lock their doors on Wednesday night.

In a pair of social media posts, OPP asked people to shelter in place just before 9 p.m. around Main and Lochiel streets in the township's community of Alexandria, amid a heavy police presence. Others were asked to avoid the area.

Sheltering in place, according to a provincial pamphlet, means to stay inside, close and lock doors and windows, and turn off heating and air conditioning to avoid drawing in outside air.

OPP announced the request was lifted in a follow-up post at 11:20 p.m. They said there was no risk to public safety and police would be staying around the area.

No further details were released. A police spokesperson told CBC there would be an update Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 40 kilometres northeast of Cornwall and 100 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

With files from Joseph Tunney and Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang

