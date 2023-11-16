Shelter-in-place request in Alexandria ends with 2 arrests

Two people were arrested and two firearms were seized while Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked people around an intersection in North Glengarry to stay inside and lock their doors on Wednesday night.

In a pair of social media posts, OPP asked people to shelter in place just before 9 p.m. around Main and Lochiel streets in the township's community of Alexandria, amid a heavy police presence. Others were asked to avoid the area.

Sheltering in place, according to a provincial pamphlet, means to stay inside, close and lock doors and windows, and turn off heating and air conditioning to avoid drawing in outside air.

OPP announced the request was lifted in a follow-up post at 11:20 p.m. They said there was no risk to public safety and police would be staying around the area.

UPDATE: The OPP has taken two individuals safely into custody and seized two firearms in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alexandria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alexandria</a>.The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released when available. There is no risk to public safety and a police presence will continue in the area. ^ks —@OPP_COMM_ER

No further details were released. A police spokesperson told CBC there would be an update Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 40 kilometres northeast of Cornwall and 100 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.