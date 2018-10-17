Man charged with murder in death of South Glengarry, Ont. woman

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman from South Glengarry, Ont.

OPP announced late Wednesday evening that Brandon Smeltzer, 25, from Bayside, N.S., was located in New Brunswick and is being brought to Cornwall, Ont., for his first court appearance.

Emilie Maheu 26, was last seen on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. leaving her job at a chiropractic office in Alexandria, Ont. Her body was found in a cornfield in South Glengarry on Oct. 13.

People in Alexandria, a small community of 3,000 people, were horrified by Maheu's death.

Chris McDonell, the community's mayor, told CBC earlier this week that Maheu had a 22-month-old daughter and many friends in the community.

Alexandria is approximately 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.