Discovery of woman's body leaves town 'horrified'

The discovery of a missing Alexandria, Ont., woman's body has left the eastern Ontario town of nearly 3,000 shaken and worried, the area's mayor said.

The body of 26-year-old Emilie Maheu was found in a North Glengarry cornfield around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the OPP's Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment.

OPP said Maheu was last seen alive at the chiropractor's office where she worked around 1 p.m. Thursday, and was reported missing later that night.

OPP Const. Tylor Copeland said a farmer found the body of Emilie Maheu on Saturday morning. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Chris McDonell, the mayor of the township of North Glengarry, which includes the towns of Alexandria and Maxville, said residents are worried.

They're kind of hoping the police will get someone shortly so they can go back to walking on the streets. - Chris McDonell, North Glengarry mayor

"The people in the community are horrified about it all," he said. "There hasn't been a homicide in Alexandria since the mid-80s, early 80s."

Maheu, who was the mother of a 22-month-old girl, went to school in Alexandria and had many friends there, McDonell said.

Body found by farmer

OPP Const. Tylor Copeland said police are following up with people living near the area where Maheu's body was found by a farmer.

"The body was located in a cornfield in a rural area," he said. "A local resident located the body and notified police."

Copeland did not disclose whether there are any suspects in Maheu's death, but said there's no risk to public safety.

Police tape is affixed to a post in a cornfield near Alexandria, Ont., on Oct. 14, 2018. Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Emilie Maheu, whose body was discovered there the day before, as a homicide. (Radio-Canada)

An autopsy will be conducted this week in Ottawa.

McDonell, a former OPP officer with 35 years of policing experience, said investigators likely have suspects.

"People are shook up, they're upset," he said. "They're kind of hoping the police will get someone shortly so they can go back to walking on the streets."

Anyone with information regarding can call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).