Ottawa police end search for missing 13-year-old boy

Ottawa police have ended their search for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared earlier this week.

Alexandre Baron was last seen Oct. 22 when he stormed out of his Blossom Park home following an argument.

On Saturday night, the Ottawa Police Service said Baron had been located earlier that day but did not give any information about his condition when he was found.

Investigators and crisis counsellors had also met with the family, police said.

"There will be no further information provided at the request of family members," police said in a media release.

"There is no foul play suspected."