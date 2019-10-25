Mother pleads for missing 13-year-old to come home

The mother of a missing 13-year-old Ottawa boy is pleading for him to come home.

Alexandre Baron has been missing since Tuesday afternoon, when he stormed out of the home following an argument with his mother, Heidi Hardy.

Hardy told CBC Radio's All In A Day that storming off was unusual behaviour, and no one has heard from him since — which is also strange.

"It was not in his normal behaviour to just leave. I have been in contact with his friends and he never got in touch with his friends," she said.

Hardy said it's deeply worrying that her son hasn't signed into his social media accounts since that afternoon, or even turned his phone on.

"He has just basically disappeared from communication and the public eye."

Search party

With help from volunteers, Hardy has been out searching the woods and forests areas near their Blossom Park home.

She said the extra help is incredibly important, because police resources are strained.

"They don't have the manpower to deal with every missing child and person that comes through the door, as much as they want to," she said.

Baron is a Caucasian male who is approximately five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Hardy said her son really enjoys the outdoors and hopes people will keep an eye out for him.

"He tends to be a woodsy-type person," she said. "He is very outdoorsy, and so you might see him out in the woods."