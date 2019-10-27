Skip to Main Content
Missing 13-year-old found dead, Ottawa police confirm
The body of a 13-year-old missing boy was found Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police confirmed Sunday. 

Search ended for Alexandre Baron on Saturday

Missing Ottawa boy Alexandre Baron was found dead on Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said. (Jean-Francois Poudrier/CBC)

Alexandre Baron was last seen Oct. 22 when he stormed out of his Blossom Park home following an argument.

On Saturday night the Ottawa Police Service said the search for Baron had ended because he had been located, but did not provide details about his condition, including whether he was alive when he was found.

On Sunday, police told CBC he was found dead.

Ottawa police do not suspect his death is the result of foul play.

Baron's family is asking for privacy.

