Alexandra Bridge closure remains a moving target

The Alexandra Bridge will be down to one driving lane soon, but the federal government won't say exactly when that's going to happen.

Work on the cantilevered northbound lane of the 118-year-old bridge was supposed to start in early June and last a year.

However, work on two other interprovincial spans, the Portage Bridge and the flood-damaged Chaudière Bridge, forced a delay until after Canada Day.

Work has now finished on the Portage, while the Chaudière will remain closed to all traffic except buses, cyclists and pedestrians through July and August.

The Chaudière Bridge, near the Canadian War Museum, remains closed to most vehicles following damage from spring flooding. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada said work on the Alexandra Bridge will begin soon, but would not reveal a specific start date.

When the work does start, the bridge will be reduced to a single lane.

Renovation work is set to begin soon on the 118-year-old Alexandra Bridge, but some pedestrians say parts of the boardwalk are already hazardous. 0:39

The lane will be open to Ottawa-bound drivers most of the day, but from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. it will switch directions to accommodate northbound traffic.

The bidirectional pedestrian and cycling boardwalk on the west side of the Alexandra Bridge will remain open during the construction.