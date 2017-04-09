Alexandra Bridge closure remains a moving target
Repairs to 118-year-old span delayed due to construction on 2 other interprovincial bridges
The Alexandra Bridge will be down to one driving lane soon, but the federal government won't say exactly when that's going to happen.
Work on the cantilevered northbound lane of the 118-year-old bridge was supposed to start in early June and last a year.
However, work on two other interprovincial spans, the Portage Bridge and the flood-damaged Chaudière Bridge, forced a delay until after Canada Day.
Work has now finished on the Portage, while the Chaudière will remain closed to all traffic except buses, cyclists and pedestrians through July and August.
A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada said work on the Alexandra Bridge will begin soon, but would not reveal a specific start date.
When the work does start, the bridge will be reduced to a single lane.
The lane will be open to Ottawa-bound drivers most of the day, but from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. it will switch directions to accommodate northbound traffic.
The bidirectional pedestrian and cycling boardwalk on the west side of the Alexandra Bridge will remain open during the construction.