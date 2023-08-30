Alexandra Bridge to close for 1 year, just as Chaudière Crossing reopens

The Alexandra Bridge, one of five bridges motorists can take to cross the Ottawa River in the National Capital Region, is closing for one year.

The closure will begin at 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 and last until fall 2024, according to a Wednesday news release from Public Services and Procurement (PSPC) Canada.

It will be closed to allow "essential rehabilitation and repairs to keep the bridge safe and in service until deconstruction," PSPC said.

Work on the bridge will include repairs to the boardwalk and "articulation joints," as well as a stabilization of the bridge's structure so it can be taken apart safely, according to the PSPC.

Two days ago, PSPC announced the full reopening of the Chaudière Crossing would again be delayed, this time until the end of September. That bridge has been partially or fully closed to motorists since March 2022.

The closure of the Alexandra Bridge is scheduled to begin after the Chaudière Crossing has fully reopened.

During the closure, one lane will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, PSPC said.